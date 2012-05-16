How I Learned To Shoot A Gun In The Middle Of Manhattan

I never expected to be able to learn to fire a rifle in the heart of America’s busiest city.



As a first-time shooter, I felt a little trepidation walking into Westside Pistol & Rifle Range in Manhattan. I had never held anything more powerful than pepper spray, so holding, and shooting, a rifle was a nerve-wracking, exhilarating experience.

Westside is the only range in New York, a city that is notoriously anti-gun. New York City requires buyers to have a permit before purchasing a hand gun or rifle and the range is only allowed to teach new students to shoot a rifle. You need a separate permit to shoot a shotgun.

The rifle did not kick as much as I expected, but it still produced a pretty mighty shot. Once the novelty of shooting a rifle in Manhattan wore off, I relaxed and enjoyed my time in the range.

Produced by Robert Libetti & Kamelia Angelova

