New Reports Question Sandy Hook Shooter's mum's Ties To The School

Photo: AP Photo/Newton Bee/Shannon Hicks

A 20-year-old identified as Adam Lanza on Friday reportedly killed his mother Nancy before killing 26 others — including 20 children — at a Newtown, Conn. elementary school.Initial reports suggested Nancy Lanza was a kindergarten teacher at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, and that most of the young victims were in her class.



But the Wall Street Journal reported last night that a former school board official was questioning her connection to the school.

“No one has ever heard of her,” Lillian Bittman, who served on the local school board until 2011, told the Journal. “Teachers don’t know her.”

One parent told the AP that Nancy Lanza was a substitute at the school, but the AP said her name did not appear on a staff list.

A law enforcement official told the AP that investigators haven’t established a clear tie between Nancy Lanza and the school.

NBC 4 spoke with the superintendent of schools in the area who confirmed there were no records for a Nancy Lanza in the school’s database. It’s possible Lanza was a substitute but was not a full-time employee, according to the superintendent.

Adam Lanza’s father, Peter, is vice president of taxes for GE Energy Services and was informed by a reporter of the massacre yesterday, Newstimes.com reported.

