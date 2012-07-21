Denver Shooting Bears Shocking Similarities To This 1986 Batman Comic

The Daily News has picked up a copy of “The Dark Knight Returns,” a 1986 graphic novel by Frank Miller that has striking similarities to last night’s movie theatre shooting.



The shooter, James Holmes, was wearing red hair and claimed that he was the joker.

Photo: NY Daily News

The Associated Press also reported similarities between the graphic novel and the shooting.

— Bruce Wayne’s drive to become Batman arose from witnessing the deaths of his parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne, at the hands of small-time criminal Joe Chill, who shot and killed them after they had left a movie theatre.

— The Batman video game called “Arkham City” takes place in an abandoned movie theatre (The Monarch, outside of which Bruce Wayne’s parents were killed).

— In the “Dark Knight” graphic novel by Miller, the Joker slaughters the audience of a television talk show with gas.

— In the same book, a man beleaguered man shoots up a porn theatre after being fired from his job, killing three people with a handgun.

— “The Dark Knight Rises” features at least two scenes where unsuspecting people are attacked in a public venue: the stock exchange and a football stadium.

