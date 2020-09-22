Shonda Rhimes is worth at least $135 million, thanks to her #TGIT lineup and a history-making Netflix deal — see how she makes and spends her fortune

- Shonda Rhimes has an estimated net worth of $US135 million.
- The success of her Shondaland line-up, which includes “Grey’s Anatomy,” has made her a historic figure in TV and led to a multimillion-dollar Netflix deal.
- Rhimes is the first Black woman to showrun a successful primetime drama on a broadcast network and one of the highest-paid showrunners in TV.
At age 50, Shonda Rhimes has already created a legacy.
The success of her production company Shondaland’s show “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC made Rhimes the first Black woman to showrun a successful primetime drama on a broadcast network. But that was only the beginning. Her following hit shows “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” brought Rhimes into the cultural lexicon with #TGIT (“Thank God It’s Thursday”), dubbed as such because of how Rhimes’ shows dominated TV’s Thursday night primetime line-up.
In 2017, she ended her contract early with ABC, trading in her $US10 million base salary for a four-year deal with Netflix worth an estimated $US150 million, per The New York Times.
It’s all made Rhimes one of the highest-paid showrunners in TV, with Forbes estimating her net worth at $US135 million. A representative for Rhimes didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment regarding Rhimes’ net worth and spending.
From buying the “Grey’s Anatomy” cast vacations to snapping up properties around Los Angeles, here’s how Rhimes spends her millions.
With an estimated net worth of $US135 million, Shonda Rhimes is one of the wealthiest women in TV.
She can largely thank her production company, Shondaland, and its trio of hit shows for that: “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”
But Rhimes didn’t always see herself working in TV. As a kid, she dreamt of being a novelist. That all changed after seeing Whoopi Goldberg on Broadway.
She studied film at the University of Southern California during grad school, where she discovered a “new way of storytelling,” she said, and worked as an assistant on several film projects.
In the early stages of her post-grad career, Rhimes wrote the screenplay for the movie “Crossroads,” starring Britney Spears, and the sequel to “The Princess Diaries.”
Her TV career launched in 2003 when ABC picked up “Grey’s Anatomy,” which garnered 20 million viewers by the end of its first season. It made Rhimes the first Black woman showrunnner of a successful primetime drama on a broadcast network, Forbes reports.
“Scandal” premiered in 2012, raking in roughly $US100 million per season in ad revenue at its peak. “How to Get Away with Murder” followed in 2014.
In between those years, Rhimes’ production company also debuted shorter-lived series like “The Catch,” “For the People,” and the “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off “Private Practice,” which all aired on ABC.
Rhimes became the woman who “owns Thursday night television,” with #TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday). According to Forbes, she earned “hefty” fees for each episode produced.
She also took home 10% of the profits when “Grey’s,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” and “Private Practice” were syndicated or sold to streaming services at $US1 million per episode.
By 2017, Shondaland had generated $US2 billion in revenue from advertising, rerun sales, and international licensing.
Boosting all of that was Rhimes’ base salary. In 2014, she signed a new four-year deal with ABC that earned her $US10 million per year.
But Rhimes signed a four-year deal in 2017 with Netflix worth an estimated $US150 million, making her one of the first showrunners to ink a deal with the streaming service.
The deal allowed Rhimes to keep working on her ABC series without the $US10 million per year while enjoying new liberties to produce films, series, or miniseries at Netflix.
In recent years, Rhimes has ventured into other forms of media. In 2015, she published a memoir, “Year of Yes,” which became a New York Times bestseller. At the time it was announced, Rhimes joked “Simon and Schuster is crazy for giving me a book deal, as I am clearly in no position to be handing out wisdom.”
Details about the value of the book deal, including any advance Rhimes might have been paid by the publisher, were not made publicly available.
In September 2017, she partnered with Hearst to launch lifestyle website Shondaland.com.
And in 2019, she partnered with iHeartMedia in a three-year podcast deal to launch Shondaland Audio.
At Elle Magazine’s 2018 Women in Hollywood celebration, Rhimes said she’s the highest-paid showrunner in Hollywood, but an April 2019 Observer ranking put her at No. 4 behind Greg Berlanti, Ryan Murphy, and Mike Schur. Regardless, Rhimes is clearly pocketing some of TV’s biggest paychecks.
And she likes to spend that money on real estate. In 2010, she snapped up an 8,300-square-foot home in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park for $US5.6 million. It sold in 2019 for $US7.16 million.
But Rhimes still has several residences in the area, like the 1920s Spanish-style duplex she bought in 2007 for $US1.66 million and the English country manor house she purchased in 2017 for $US4.6 million.
She also has the 8,400-square-foot Elmer Grey-designed mansion that she dropped $US8.8 million on in 2014.
Rhimes may have a thing for LA real estate, but she expanded her portfolio to the east coast in 2018 when she bought an $US11.75 million two-bedroom penthouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
Rhimes also spends on beauty and wellness. She wrote in her 2015 memoir that she hired a personal trainer to help her lose 100 pounds.
She told Marie Claire that when she was 16, she got a job scooping ice cream at Baskin-Robbins so she could buy a miniskirt and off-the-shoulder top to look like Madonna.
Today, she has a “clothing therapist,” Asher Levine, who is known for dressing top female Hollywood execs.
She’s also a huge fan of face masks, which she says she uses every day. She’s a fan of Farmacy, a skincare brand with masks costing as much as $US38.
In her free time, Rhimes, a tennis fan, likes to attend Wimbledon matches. Tickets can range from several hundred dollars to $US6,300.
But she’s previously said her happy place is with her daughters. She adopted Harper and Emerson in 2002 and 2012, respectively, and had Beckett in 2013 via a surrogate. She said they help boost her creativity.
Rhimes is also a philanthropist. In 2016, she established the Rhimes Family Foundation to support arts, education, and activism. It emphasises cultural inclusion and equality.
In 2017, she became a “patron of the arts” for IAMA Theatre Company. The amount of the endowment, provided by the Rhimes Family Foundation, was not disclosed.
Through the Rhimes Family Foundation, Rhimes has given at least $US10 million in grants to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture …
… and at least $US1 million to the Obama Foundation.
She’s also a generous boss. Rhimes once bought everyone in the “Grey’s Anatomy” cast and crew a vacation to a luxury resort as a gift for the show’s 350th episode, “Grey’s” actor Kevin McKidd revealed in a “Live with Kelly and Ryan” interview in November 2019.
But she’s not one for vacation herself. In 2016, she ditched her first three-week vacation in 10 years to film a short video for Hillary Clinton during Clinton’s campaign.
While Rhimes has a few splurges, they’re not atypical from any other celebrity. Her less than lavish lifestyle might be due to her humble upbringing.
“When I was a struggling graduate student in film school, I often had no money,” she said in a commencement speech at Dartmouth, her undergrad alma mater. “And so I often had to choose between wine and things like toilet paper. Steak did not even enter into the equation.”
