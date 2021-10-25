‘Ozark’ star Julia Garner transforms into ‘fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin in the first look at Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix series

On Monday, Netflix released first look photos for its upcoming series “Inventing Anna,” produced by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin. Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix Source: Netflix

Sorokin first gained notoriety after a 2018 Cut profile revealed that she had posed as a German heiress named Anna Delvey to try and scam banks and other socialites into lending her money. Garner as Sorokin. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix Source: The Cut

She was released from a New York state prison in February after serving two years on charges of theft and larceny. Sorokin is currently in ICE custody as her future in the US remains unclear. Garner as Sorokin. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix Insider Source: Insider