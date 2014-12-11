Here Are The Shoes You Need For Every Style Of Pants

Let’s not kid ourselves — it’s pretty hard to match the right pair of shoes to your pants.

So we’ve put together the list for you, using the help of guide posted earlier.

Never look like a schlub again.

(You’re welcome.)

When You’re Wearing Shorts

If you’re wearing shorts, you should keep your shoes casual. Sperrys and other boat shoes are generally the go-to option. You can also go for casual sneakers like Vans or Supergas — and if you are so inclined, feel free to go for a brighter colour here. Last, men’s espadrilles are a good choice, too. They’re breathable and light so they’re best for a really hot day.

Sperry Top-Sider Men’s Authentic Original Boat ShoesPrice: $US44.99 to $US95.00

Vans Classic Authentic Men’s Sneaker (white) — Price: $US34.04 to $US69.98

Bright Coloured Superga SneakersPrice: $US24.99 to $US81.25

TOMS Men’s Classic Rope Slip OnPrice: $US35.60 to $US99.99

When You’re Wearing Jeans

Sometimes you need to dress up your jeans, and other times you can go super casual. If it’s the former, then get yourself some oxfords. But if you’re doing the whole jeans-and-tee shirt thing, high top sneakers or even some printed sneakers work.

Bass Men’s Buckingham OxfordPrice: $US62.50 to $US113.94

New Balance Men’s 574 Classics Running ShoePrice: $US74.95 to $US133.73

Eastland Men’s Falmouth Four Eye Camp OxfordPrice: $US49.99 to $US94.95

Converse Men’s Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneaker

Price: $US34.95 to $US162.76

When You’re Wearing Casual Chinos

When it comes to casual chinos, you generally want to stay towards the camp mocs and penny loafers genre. Chukkas are also a solid option — but don’t try and buy some weird colour. Occasionally, if you’re in a particularly casual setting, some sort of basic sneakers are a nice option too. We recommend navy coloured ones, as navy pairs nicely with the casual chino.

Eastland Men’s Yarmouth One Eye Camp MocPrice: $US55.99 to $US99.95

PUMA Suede Classic Sneaker — Price: $US27.99 to $US88.00

Sebago Men’s Wicklow Penny OxfordPrice: $US79.97 to $US135.00

Clarks Originals Men’s Desert BootPrice $US39.99 to $US149.00

When You’re Wearing Dress Trousers

Every man needs a good pair of shoes for dress trousers — these are for your more dressed up occasions. Now in this case, you should stay far, far away from sneakers and other casual types of shoes. There are lots of different options you can go with — it just depends what you prefer.
And if you’re looking for monkstraps, we recommend staying away from the single-strap and tripe-strap options.

Cole Haan Men’s Lionel Longwing Oxford Dress ShoePrice: $US189.98 to $US239.99

Florsheim Men’s Castellano Wingtip OxfordPrice: $US89.99 to $US125.00

Donald J Pliner Men’s Belen Monk Strap FlatPrice: $US189.95 to $US199.99

Church’s Medallion Cap-Toe BroguesPrice: $US545.99

Barneys New York Plain Toe BlucherPrice: $US495.00

Suits

And finally, for suits. Sort of similar to the dress trouser situation, however when it comes to suits and work situations, it’s best to err on the side of conservative.

Saks Fifth Avenue Wholecut Leather Balmoral ShoesPrice: $US478.00

Barneys New York Cap Toe BalmoralPrice: $US295.00

Church’s Edgware Cap-Toe BalmoralsPrice: $US535.00

Barneys New York Perforated Cap Toe BalmoralPrice: $US495.00

