Here Are The Shoes You Need For Every Style Of Pants

Let’s not kid ourselves — it’s pretty hard to match the right pair of shoes to your pants.

So we’ve put together the list for you, using the help of guide posted earlier.

Never look like a schlub again.

(You’re welcome.)

When You’re Wearing Shorts

If you’re wearing shorts, you should keep your shoes casual. Sperrys and other boat shoes are generally the go-to option. You can also go for casual sneakers like Vans or Supergas — and if you are so inclined, feel free to go for a brighter colour here. Last, men’s espadrilles are a good choice, too. They’re breathable and light so they’re best for a really hot day.

Sperry Top-Sider Men’s Authentic Original Boat Shoes — Price: $US44.99 to $US95.00



Vans Classic Authentic Men’s Sneaker (white) — Price: $US34.04 to $US69.98

Bright Coloured Superga Sneakers — Price: $US24.99 to $US81.25



TOMS Men’s Classic Rope Slip On — Price: $US35.60 to $US99.99



When You’re Wearing Jeans





Sometimes you need to dress up your jeans, and other times you can go super casual. If it’s the former, then get yourself some oxfords. But if you’re doing the whole jeans-and-tee shirt thing, high top sneakers or even some printed sneakers work.

Bass Men’s Buckingham Oxford — Price: $US62.50 to $US113.94

New Balance Men’s 574 Classics Running Shoe — Price: $US74.95 to $US133.73

Converse Men’s Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneaker



Price: $US34.95 to $US162.76

When You’re Wearing Casual Chinos Insider Picks



When it comes to casual chinos, you generally want to stay towards the camp mocs and penny loafers genre. Chukkas are also a solid option — but don’t try and buy some weird colour. Occasionally, if you’re in a particularly casual setting, some sort of basic sneakers are a nice option too. We recommend navy coloured ones, as navy pairs nicely with the casual chino. Eastland Men’s Yarmouth One Eye Camp Moc — Price: $US55.99 to $US99.95

PUMA Suede Classic Sneaker — Price: $US27.99 to $US88.00



When You’re Wearing Dress Trousers Insider Picks Every man needs a good pair of shoes for dress trousers — these are for your more dressed up occasions. Now in this case, you should stay far, far away from sneakers and other casual types of shoes. There are lots of different options you can go with — it just depends what you prefer.

And if you’re looking for monkstraps, we recommend staying away from the single-strap and tripe-strap options.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.