Shoes Of Prey Has Struck A Deal With Nordstrom To Expand Into The US

Shoes Of Prey co-founder Jodie Fox (centre). Image: Supplied

Shoes Of Prey has announced it has finalised a deal with Nordstrom to open its first US store following 18 months of negotiations.

Company co-founder Jodie Fox says the deal is a huge boost for her custom-design shoe business’ bottom line, the AFR reported.

“The Nordstrom deal has the possibility to triple our business because of the size of the population – it is all about critical mass,” Fox told The Australian Financial Review.

“The US is currently our second biggest market outside Australia – it could become the largest because of the sheer numbers.”

The retail space will be Shoes of Prey’s first in the US and is set to open its doors on November 17.

Earlier this year Fox opened its first store in Westfield Bondi Junction and the idea of stand-alone stores is something the company is looking into for the US market.

The plan is to open six outlets in Nordstrom stores in Seattle, Washington, California, New Jersey and Illinois. There are also plans to open a New York shopfront in about 18 months.

But the company isn’t getting into ready-to-wear shoes. No, no, no. It’s sticking to what it does best, allowing ladies to design shoes they want but the retail spaces will take that experience offline, helping women custom design shoes, including heel height, colour and fabric, in store.

Fox said it’s a unique offering, something that could stop company’s like Nordstrom losing customers because their size isn’t in stock.

With annual sales of more than $US12 billion Nordstrom is today one of the largest department chains in the US.

“We’re always looking for the best merchandise and experiences for our customers and we know there is something special about finding just the right pair of shoes,” Nordstrom’s general merchandise manager for shoes, Scott Meden said.

“We’re excited for our customers to experience first-hand a chance to design their own pair.”

