Shoes Of Prey Has Just Secured A US$5.5 Million Round Of Funding With Silicon Valley Heavyweights

Shoes of Prey has just closed a US$5.5 million Series A round of funding as it turns its focus to the US.

The startup has attracted heavyweight Silicon Valley investors including Andy Dunn, cofounder and CEO of Bonobos, David Spector and Heidi Zak, cofounders of ThirdLove, Blackbird Ventures, Mike CannonBrookes, cofounder and co-CEO of Atlassian, Bill Tai and Southern Cross Ventures Partners.

As Shoes of Prey continues to grow its on-demand manufacturing facility, the company now hopes the new round of funding will support its Nordstrom venture, which officially launched in Bellevue, Washington last month.

This year Shoes of Prey has grown 250%, with sales up 50% on 2013, plus 4 million pairs of shoes designed on its site.

A leader in the manufacturing on demand, the company now plans to open a second dedicated factory, five times bigger than the first to support increased demand.

Shoes of Prey had multi-million dollar revenue in less than two years since its launch in 2010.

The latest round of funding adds to the $4.75 million it already raised.

