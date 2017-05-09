The shoes with five interchangeable heels now have seven and they're crowdfunding to go global

The shoes with five interchangeable heels are back – and now have seven styles to choose from.

Mime et Moi shoes can change from high heels to flats in seconds using a clip off and on system. You can choose from a variety of different heel heights and styles.

The German company are currently crowdfunding their new collection on Kickstarter and hope to take the shoes globally.

Price packages start at around £105.

Produced by David Ibekwe

