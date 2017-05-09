The shoes with five interchangeable heels now have seven and they're crowdfunding to go global

The shoes with five interchangeable heels are back – and now have seven styles to choose from.
Mime et Moi shoes can change from high heels to flats in seconds using a clip off and on system. You can choose from a variety of different heel heights and styles.
The German company are currently crowdfunding their new collection on Kickstarter and hope to take the shoes globally.
Price packages start at around £105.
Produced by David Ibekwe
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.