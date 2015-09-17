You can buy all the shoes James Bond wears in 'Spectre' -- here's what they will cost you

Dennis Green

You can own the exact shoes Daniel Craig will be wearing as James Bond in “Spectre.”

Once again, the Bond costume department has teamed up with legendary English shoemaker Crockett & Jones to outfit the MI6 agent in classic English footwear. Throughout the movie Bond will wear six different pairs of shoes, ranging from a suede brogue to a combat-style boot.

Here are all the shoes and what they retail for:

Camberley in black calf — £460 ($US713)

Crockett & Jones x James Bond Spectre Camberley Black CalfCrockett & Jones

Alex in black calf — £400 ($US620)

Crockett & Jones x James Bond Spectre Alex Black CalfCrockett & Jones

Northcote in black wax calf — £430 ($US667)

Crockett & Jones x James Bond Spectre Northcote Black CalfCrockett & Jones

Norwich in black calf — £390 ($US605)

Crockett & Jones x James Bond Spectre Norwich Black CalfCrockett & Jones

Radnor in black calf — £460 ($US713)

Crockett & Jones x James Bond Spectre Radnor Black CalfCrockett & Jones

Swansea in dark brown suede — £345 ($US535)

Crockett & Jones x James Bond Spectre Swansea Dark Brown SuedeCrockett & Jones

Though Crockett and Jones is pricey, it’s one of the most highly regarded shoemakers in the world. After all, Bond only buys the best.

The company also supplied several models for Bond’s last outing, “Skyfall,” including the Alex.

The shoes will be available by special order and at Crockett & Jones shops in London, Birmingham, New York, Paris, and Brussels.

