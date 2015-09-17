You can buy all the shoes James Bond wears in 'Spectre' -- here's what they will cost you

You can own the exact shoes Daniel Craig will be wearing as James Bond in “Spectre.”

Once again, the Bond costume department has teamed up with legendary English shoemaker Crockett & Jones to outfit the MI6 agent in classic English footwear. Throughout the movie Bond will wear six different pairs of shoes, ranging from a suede brogue to a combat-style boot.

Here are all the shoes and what they retail for:

Though Crockett and Jones is pricey, it’s one of the most highly regarded shoemakers in the world. After all, Bond only buys the best.

The company also supplied several models for Bond’s last outing, “Skyfall,” including the Alex.

The shoes will be available by special order and at Crockett & Jones shops in London, Birmingham, New York, Paris, and Brussels.

