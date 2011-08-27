SNEAKER WARS: The Greatest Hits In Basketball Commercials

Photo: solecollector.com

Under Armour’s Eric Ogbogu, an NFL journeyman, once famously and intimidatingly preached, “We must protect this house!“Now, it appears as though Under Armour is going after their competitor’s homes.



Once newcomers to the industry, they view themselves as a performance sports powerhouse. And they’re letting people know about it, beginning with their basketball rivals.

The attack began with Under Armour and Brandon Jennings debuting a t-shirt subtly attacking Kobe Bryant.

Then came the commercial, which takes jabs at Bryant, LeBron James, Dwight Howard and Allen Iverson. As a collective, these four athletes represent or represented the three major shoe companies Under Armour looks to overtake: Nike, Reebok and Adidas.

First things first, Under Armour. You’ll need to up the quality of your commercials before you can fill the “Big Three’s” shoes. And find a better endorser than Brandon Jennings.

