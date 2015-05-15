This brilliant shoe grows bigger as kids age

An entrepreneur has invented shoes that can expand up to five sizes larger to accommodate children’s growing feet.

The shoes were specifically designed for kids in developing countries who can’t afford to buy new shoes every year, the shoe’s creator, Kenton Lee, told BuzzFeed News.

They are made of rubber and leather and are meant to last at least five years.

The shoes “grow” by loosening the snaps and buckles, as shown in the following gif:

Lee tried to offer the shoe concept to major companies like Nike, Crocs, and Toms, but was turned down, according to BuzzFeed.Eventually he developed the design with a company called Proof of Concept.

Donors can purchase the shoes, which cost $US10, to send to developing countries. About 2,500 children are already wearing them in seven countries, Lee told Buzzfeed.

