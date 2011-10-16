Shockingly Violent Pictures Of Saturday's Occupy Rome Protests

Occupy Wall Street protests went global today. At least 500 activists in Rome attacked police, two banks and a supermarket. Authorities responded with tear gas and water cannons.
Italian media reports that as many as 100,000 people rallied in the city Saturday, making one of the biggest OWS movements so far.
The following shots are from the violent Roman clashes between protesters, the Carabinieri and the tax police.
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
Italian police fired tear gas and water cannons as protesters in Rome turned a demonstration against corporate greed into a riot Saturday, smashing shop and bank windows, torching cars and hurling bottles
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
A Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police), his face covered with blood, adjusts his helmet during clashes in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011
Photo: AP
