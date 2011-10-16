Shockingly Violent Pictures Of Saturday's Occupy Rome Protests

Occupy Wall Street protests went global today. At least 500 activists in Rome attacked police, two banks and a supermarket. Authorities responded with tear gas and water cannons.



Italian media reports that as many as 100,000 people rallied in the city Saturday, making one of the biggest OWS movements so far.

The following shots are from the violent Roman clashes between protesters, the Carabinieri and the tax police.

Photo: AP

Protesters hurl objects at police as a burning car is seen in foreground

Photo: AP

A masked protester hurls a stone during clashes in Rome

Photo: AP

Italian police fired tear gas and water cannons as protesters in Rome turned a demonstration against corporate greed into a riot Saturday, smashing shop and bank windows, torching cars and hurling bottles

Photo: AP

Protesters stand by a burning car

Photo: AP

Protesters prepare to stave off a police baton

Photo: AP

A tax police officer is helped by colleagues as he lies on the ground during clashes in Rome

Photo: AP

A Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police), his face covered with blood, adjusts his helmet during clashes in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011

Photo: AP

