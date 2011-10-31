Shocking Ways Companies Get Kids Hooked On Brands

Photo: By manny on Flickr

It’s a huge feat for companies to land lifelong customers. According to an SIS International Research survey, 53% of adults and 56% of teens buy brands they used while growing up.



So it’s no wonder companies devote billions of dollars to capture young consumers.

In Brandwashed: Tricks Companies Use To Manipulate Our Minds And Persuade Us To Buy, Martin Lindstrom reveals the shocking ways brands try to get kids hooked.

