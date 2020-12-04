10 of the most shocking moments from your favourite TV shows this year

ABC; Disney/Lucasfilm Some characters made shocking returns and decisions this year.

A lot of TV shows had shocking twists and turns this year.

HBO’s “Westworld” made waves when it was revealed whose identities Dolores put in the pearls.

A shocking death on season three of Netflix’s “Ozark” had fans talking.

ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” shocked fans with the return of a beloved character.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for 10 popular TV shows, including “Westworld,” “Supernatural,” and “The Mandalorian.”

Some of the most popular series on TV dropped major twists and turns this year that left fans talking.

Read on for 10 of the most shocking moments from your favourite shows in 2020.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for 11 popular TV shows, including "Westworld," "Supernatural," and "The Mandalorian."

Dolores made copies of herself on “Westworld.”

HBO Dolores on the season-three finale of ‘Westworld.’

Following the season-two finale of HBO’s hit sci-fi drama “Westworld,” fans were curious to see whose identities Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) had taken when it was revealed that she’d smuggled out five pearls from the park.

But some viewers were surprised to learn that Dolores had copied her identity onto pearls and placed them in the bodies of various hosts.

She was now inside the bodies of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan), and Musashi (Hiroyuki Sanada).

As viewers soon found out, even copies of Dolores could begin to develop their own free will.

Steve is revealed to have a twin brother on “Dead to Me.”

Netflix James Marsden on ‘Dead to Me.’

Season one of Netflix’s “Dead to Me” ended with the death of Judy’s (Linda Cardellini) husband, Steve (James Marsden), presumably at the hands of her best friend, Jen (Christina Applegate).

During season two, after Jen has revealed the truth of Steve’s murder to Judy, a man who appears to be Steve shows up at Jen’s house.

After the shock subsides for both Jen and the audience, it’s revealed that he’s actually Steve’s identical twin brother, Ben (also Marsden), who Judy had failed to mention existed.

Throughout the season, Jen begins to build a connection with Ben, which creates challenging circumstances considering she’s responsible for the death of his brother.

The Lady of the Lake merged with Danielle on “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

Eike Schroter/Netflix Victoria Pedretti as Dani Clayton and Amelia Eve as Jamie on ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’

Netflix released the much-anticipated follow-up to “The Haunting of Hill House” in October.

As expected, the series featured an array of chilling and shocking moments, but perhaps the most surprising and heartbreaking is when Dani (Victoria Pedretti), merged with the Lady of the Lake, also known as Viola (Kate Siegel).

In an effort to save Flora (Amelie Bea Smith) from the Lady of the Lake, Dani invites Viola’s spirit into her. By doing so, the Lady of the Lake’s spirit merges into Dani’s body.

The possession saves Flora and breaks the spell that hangs over the Bly Manor property, but over the years, Viola’s spirit takes over Dani more every day.

Knowing she cannot risk hurting the one she loves, Dani must leave her partner, Jamie (Amelia Eve), to return to the lake at Bly.

Derek returned to ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

ABC Patrick Dempsey on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Fans of the long-running Shonda Rhimes drama “Grey’s Anatomy” were devastated when titular character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) lost her husband, Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), to a fatal head injury during season 11.

Fans of McDreamy were certain that they’d never see Derek and Meredith together again – but the season-17 premiere shocked fans by bringing him back.

After Meredith falls ill and faints, she has a vision of seeing Derek on a beach.

The season is still currently airing, and Derek has continued to appear, leaving fans wondering what will come next.

Atticus sacrificed himself on “Lovecraft Country.”

HBO Jonathan Majors on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Although HBO’s hit series “Lovecraft Country” was full of twists and turns, perhaps the most shocking moment is during the season-one finale.

To protect his family, Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Jonathan Majors) tries to stop Christina (Abbey Lee Kershaw) from executing her plans. But she throws him off, and kills Tic, draining his blood to help with her spell.

The spell is eventually undone, but Tic could not be saved. Tic had proven many times throughout the series that he was willing to sacrifice himself, but his death was still difficult for fans to watch.

“Supernatural” had a divisive moment before its series finale.

The CW ‘Supernatural’ featured a scene between Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) that left some fans shocked.

After 15 years, The CW-WB show finally came to a conclusion that left some fans unsatisfied.

During the third-to-last episode, Castiel (Misha Collins) proclaims his love for Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). Then Castiel dies in order to save Dean’s life, surrendering to a deal he had previously made.

Some fans who had coupled up Dean and Castiel into the popular romantic ship “Destiel” for years were frustrated. The show has long been accused of queerbaiting, teasing a relationship between these two men but not following through, and some felt this moment should have been so much more.

Mike saves Jimmy on AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

AMC Bob Odenkirk on ‘Better Caul Saul.’

On the season-five episode “Bagman,” Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) embarks on what he hopes will be a simple and peaceful money pick-up, but soon he finds out that he’s being tailed by members of the cartel.

Just before Jimmy is shot, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) swoops in to protect him and the $US7 million worth of bail money he’s transporting.

Not only was the episode filled with suspense for viewers, but also it truly displayed just how far gone Jimmy is as he slowly becomes Saul Goodman.

On “Ozark,” Navarro surprised viewers with who he chose to kill.

Netflix ‘Ozark’ ended with a bang.

On the season-three finale of Netflix’s “Ozark,” fans were stunned by the sudden power shift when Navarro (Felix Solis) killed Helen (Janet McTeer).

Throughout the season it appeared that couple Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) were about to face their own deaths, but all of this was quickly thwarted when Helen was shot in the head.

The scene, which was visually shocking, showed Marty and Wendy splattered with Helen’s blood as Navarro went to embrace the couple, leaving the show open for new plotlines in season four.

The big reveal in Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” differed from the source material.

Hulu Reese Witherspoon on ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

Based on the novel by Celeste Ng, the limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” started off with a raging house fire. After a season of suspense, viewers learn that the Richardson children were all responsible for the flames that destroyed their home.

After dousing her room in gasoline in an act of rebellion, Izzy (Megan Stott) gets into an explosive fight with her mother, Elena (Reese Witherspoon).

With her other children watching, Elena screams at Izzy, “Do you think I wanted a daughter like you? I never wanted you in the first place!”

Izzy runs away and her siblings are forced to face the realities of their mother’s sordid relationship with their sister.

In a twist that differed from the source material, the siblings reveal their own wrongdoings to their mother and end up finishing the job their sister started by torching the house one room at a time.

Baby Yoda shocked fans by eating the Frog Lady’s eggs on “The Mandalorian.”

Disney/Lucasfilm Some fans accused Baby Yoda of committing genocide.

The Child (also widely referred to as “Baby Yoda”), entered the hearts of fans everywhere by being absolutely adorable on season one of “The Mandalorian.”

But the character shocked fans on the latest season of the Disney Plus series when they ate the Frog Lady’s babies.

During the season-two episode, Mando and The Child encounter an alien known as Frog Lady who is carrying the last of her kind in the form of unfertilized eggs.

Throughout the episode, The Child ends up sneaking eggs one at a time to eat them as a snack. Although the plot point was clearly meant to be humorous, some fans of the sweet character felt shocked and angry that they would do such a thing and, as a result, “cancelled” Baby Yoda.

In response to the negative fan responses, a member of the Lucasfilm team tweeted that the eggs “are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy.”

