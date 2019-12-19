12 of the most shocking moments from your favourite TV shows in 2019

Netflix, HBO, HBO A lot of popular shows dropped major twists this year.

2019 was a big year for TV, from the controversial finale of “Game of Thrones” to another gripping season of “Stranger Things.”

Certain moments from the final season of “Orange Is the New Black” left many fans shocked.

The “Veronica Mars” reboot divided audiences and streaming shows like “Dead to Me” and “Fleabag” gripped fans.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for popular shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Veep.”

From network shows to streaming-service originals, TV has a way of uniting (and dividing) fans with unexpected twists and turns – and this year saw some pretty surprising scenes.

Here are 12 of the most shocking moments from TV shows in 2019.



Warning: Major spoilers ahead for 12 popular TV shows.



On “Veep,” Selina set Gary up so she could secure the presidential nomination.

HBO Gary was loyal to Selina for years and she just stabbed him in the back.

The season finale of HBO’s “Veep” featured a dark and shocking moment when it was revealed that Selina set up Gary, the character who had the most faith in her, to take the fall for her scandals.

In the scene, she hugs a clueless Gary just before accepting the presidential nomination. She tries to tell him what’s about to happen (“I need you to do something for me … “) but ultimately chickens out.

Soon after, Gary is arrested by the FBI and Selina takes the stage, saying, “There’s nothing anyone can do to stop me from standing and walking for my country!”

On “Barry,” a seemingly inhuman child attacked Barry and Fuches.

HBO The moment was shocking.

As a show known for subverting the audience’s expectations, HBO’s “Barry” did it again in 2019 with a scene that absolutely no one saw coming.

On season two’s fifth episode, “ronny/lily,” Barry is caught in Ronny’s house by his daughter, Lily, and she suddenly becomes something otherworldly.

Grunting and moving around with inhuman swiftness, Lily proceeds to attack Barry and Fuches in a long scene peppered with amazing fight choreography. She jumps onto a rooftop, scales Fuches’ Jeep, and bites Fuches on the face.

Fans and critics have called this one of the series’ best episodes, noting that this specific scene was weird, surprising, and certainly unexpected.

Arya killed the Night King on “Game of Thrones.”

HBO Arya Stark killed the Night King by stabbing him with her Valyrian steel dagger.

Although not everyone was pleased with the final season of “Game of Thrones,” there was one epic moment that most fans can agree was as awesome as it was unexpected.

During a scene that was eight seasons in the making, Arya Stark performed a perfectly timed move with a Valyrian Steel dagger, putting an end to the Night King and his wights.

Perhaps most shocking of all is that the Night King had almost killed her first.

The moment sparked countless reaction videos and cemented Arya Stark as a fan-favourite from the HBO series.

“Stranger Things” lost a favourite when Hopper seemingly died while stopping the machine that opened the gate to the Upside Down.

Netflix Some fans think Hopper is still alive.

During the much-anticipated third season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Joyce made an unthinkable decision to hit the kill switches on the machine that was causing the reopening of the Upside Down.

In a heartbreaking moment, Hopper gave Joyce a knowing nod of acceptance and goodbye just before she hit the switch. The event caused an explosion right near where fan-favourite Hopper stood, seemingly killing him.

In the aftermath of Hopper’s death, his body was not found and Eleven went to live with Joyce and Will as they moved out of Hawkins.

The season-three finale was certainly shocking, but its after-credits sequence combined with some hopeful social-media activity from David Harbour, the actor who played Hopper, has fans speculating that Hopper may not actually be dead.

On comedy-drama “Fleabag,” The Priest noticed Fleabag breaking the fourth wall.

BBC Fans called this fourth-wall-breakdown a meta moment.

On BBC’s “Fleabag,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character is known for breaking the fourth wall and speaking directly to the audience.

But midway through the show’s final season, one scene involving the fourth wall was particularly surprising to audiences who were used to Fleabag getting away with her aside remarks.

The Priest, played by Andrew Scott, became the first character to notice her break the fourth wall.

“Where’d you just go?” he asks her. “You just went somewhere … What is that? That thing you’re doing? It’s like you disappear.”

The moment brought a new level of meta intricacy to the show and had critics celebrating the role the fourth wall can play in film and television.

Jen found out Judy was responsible for the death of her husband on “Dead to Me.”

Netflix It was heartbreaking and shocking to learn.

On Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” Jen spent eight episodes forming a trusted relationship with Judy, all the while not knowing that Judy was the driver of the car involved in Jen’s husband’s fatal hit-and-run.

The moment on episode nine when Judy admits that she is the reason Jen’s husband died was heart-wrenching and shocking.

The actors behind the leads, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, both delivered stunning performances as audiences watched their characters’ friendship crumble.

The “Veronica Mars” revival shocked fans with a heartbreaking death.

Hulu There was no happily ever after.

Hulu’s “Veronica Mars” revival was one of 2019’s most-anticipated shows and the series delivered by finally getting Veronica and her longtime, on-again, off-again love interest Logan together.

The couple gets married after Veronica catches the serial bomber who she spends the whole season tracking, but just before Logan and Veronica leave on their honeymoon, Logan is killed by a car bomb that was left behind by the attacker.

The moment was shocking and heartbreaking for fans who waited years to see Logan and Veronica get together.

On “Big Little Lies,” Celeste revealed the truth about Mary Louise in court.

HBO Fans weren’t expecting to hear it.

On the second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” a key storyline was Celeste’s custody battle with her late husband’s mother, Mary Louise.

Mary Louise takes Celeste to court to get full custody of her twin grandsons, claiming that Celeste is unfit to raise them.

During a shocking turn of events on the season finale, Celeste decides to represent herself and point out the unfitness of Mary Louise.

After a brutal line of questioning from Celeste, Mary Louise admits that she was partially responsible for the death of her son, Raymond, after she lost her temper with her other child, Perry, and crashed her car.

With excellent performances by Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, the scene was especially heartbreaking and surprising.

The season-16 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy” ended with a shocking paternity twist.

ABC Amelia was shaken, too.

Season 16 of the long-running ABC medical drama was filled with surprises, but one of the biggest ones came during Amelia Shepherd’s first ultrasound.

For most of the season, viewers (and Amelia) were led to believe that she was pregnant with Link’s baby, especially since the two had been hooking up for a few weeks.

But during the finale, Carina Deluca revealed that Amelia wasn’t actually 20 weeks pregnant- she was 24 weeks along.

This shocking news could mean that Owen is actually the baby’s father.

A fan-favourite died of a drug overdose on “Orange Is the New Black.”

Netflix Fans were heartbroken to say goodbye.

The final season of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” was filled many shocking moments, but one of the most surprising ones was the death of fan-favourite Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett.

Throughout the season, Pennsatucky is working toward taking her GED exam, which she is supposed to get additional time to complete because she has dyslexia.

When Officer Luschek forgets to put in the request for her extra time, she’s forced to take it in a shorter period and is so distraught that she turns to drugs.

After dying of an overdose, it’s revealed that Pennsatucky actually passed the exam, even though she did not have that extra time.

Audiences were sad to see her go, especially knowing that she’d passed the GED all along.

“Jane the Virgin” finally revealed who was narrating all of the episodes.

Tyler Golden/The CW Many fans guessed correctly.

For five seasons, fans of CW’s “Jane the Virgin” have speculated who the narrator of the series was, guessing everyone from Jane herself to Jane’s son Mateo.

And those who guessed Jane’s son were finally proven right when it was revealed that Mateo had recorded all of the series’ narrations for the telenovela adaptation of his mother’s book.

The creator of the show, Jennie Snyder Urman, later shared that Mateo was always going to end up being the show’s narrator.

“Euphoria” ended on a harrowing note.

HBO Rue isn’t dead, though.

The finale of HBO’s “Euphoria” surprised viewers when the show’s main character, Rue, relapsed right before being propelled into an emotional musical number.

Some fans speculated that the artistic scene signified Rue overdosing, but others thought that the lyrics of the song playing in the background, “All For Us,” said otherwise.

The show’s creator, Sam Levinson, later confirmed that Rue will make it to season two and that she’s in for a long journey.

“Rue’s not dead, if that’s the question,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think Rue has a big journey ahead of her, and a tough one.”

