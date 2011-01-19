SHOCKING Study Shows Many Sports Fans Are Drunk By The End of Games

Photo: AP

Eight per cent of all sports fans are legally drunk when they leave a football or baseball stadium, according to University of Minnesota researchers — and everyone who has ever been to a football or baseball game.The study asked 360 fans to blow into a breathalyzer after leaving games and 40% were found to be drinking.



Yes, it’s a small sample size, but if those percentages hold, it would mean that 6,600 people would leave a typical New York Giants or Jets home game with blood alcohol content above the legal limit. (The New Meadowlands Stadium holds 82,500 people for football.)

But the truth, it could be much worse. They study only used 3 football games and no college games, where alcohol is usually banned, but tailgating is more popular.

