SHOCKING: Six Projects You Won't Believe The Government Is Funding

To make matters worse, much of that federal spending has been found to be ineffective and wasteful.



After a five-year examination of government spending, federal auditors revealed that 22% of all federal programs failed to show any positive impact on the populations they serve.

Here are six ridiculous projects you won’t believe the Government actually spends money on >

That inefficiency costs taxpayers a whopping $123 billion annually.

But beyond just inefficient spending, let’s not forget about the pork-barrel spending. A Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) report identified 9,129 “pork” projects (projects unauthorised by Congress or by the President), which added up to a total cost of $16.5 billion for taxpayers.

If the recent debt ceiling debate has taught us anything it’s that the government knows how to spend taxpayer dollars.

In 2010, the government spent $30,543 per household on all federal programs; $5,000 more per household than just two years ago, according to The Heritage Foundation, a public policy institute.

Under the current budget plan, federal spending is expected to increase to $36,000 per household by 2020.

This post originally appeared at Investing Answers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.