Shocking photos of the flying 'Devil Ray' fish that defy scientific explanation

Whoever said fish can’t fly haven’t seen mobula rays in action.

These marine animals, which are often referred to as devil rays, can soar through the air for up to a few seconds at a time before belly-flopping back to their watery home.

Why they do it, however, is a complete mystery. Scientists propose that it could be a mating ritual, a way to feed, or just a fun activity, but no one is certain, yet.

Octavio Aburto, an assistant professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, came upon a giant swarm of thousands of these flying devil fish near the gulf of California in 2011. Most of the mind-blowing photos you’ll see here were taken during that encounter by Aburto with the International League of Conservation Photographers.

