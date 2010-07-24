Shocking Photos Of The Other Oil Spill Happening Right Now

Talking Points Memo

Clean up continues in the port of Dalian after an oil pipeline in China’s Yellow Sea exploded on July 16. The pipeline, owned by China National Petroleum Corp., is estimated to have leaked 1,500 tons of oil, or 400,000 gallons.

The spill is China’s largest reported oil spill — but also relatively small compared to the Gulf Coast spill’s 94 million to 184 million gallons.

