Victims Of A Horrific Factory Collapse In Bangladesh Have Been Laid Out In A Row [GRAPHIC]

The death count has been rising rapidly in the Bangladesh garment factory collapse. More than 200 people have been found dead so far.



Early Wednesday, the top floors of the factory came crashing down on those below. The owners of the factory built three additional floors on top of the five that were already existing, and the foundation was not meant to support the extra weight.

Experts say these disasters will become more common in Bangladesh as people continue to construct buildings illegally and with little oversight.

Below is a disturbing picture of victims from the disaster laid out to be identified:

