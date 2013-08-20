The 5 Most Cringeworthy Moments In Lady Gaga's New 'Applause' Music Video

Melia Robinson

Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated music video “Applause” debuted Monday morning, and the Mother Monster proved she hasn’t run out of tricks.

It’s one spectacle after another: writhing on the floor in a seashell bra, dancing in a bird cage, and walking down an aisle with a third leg.

Here are the 5 most shocking moments in GIFs:

1. Wearing “Dr. Caligari”-style costume, the princess of pop catches a knife in her mouth.

Lady gaga knife applauseTumblr/@girlwholivesbehindtheaura

2. Her head morphs onto a black swan or goose’s body.

Lady gaga applause gooseTumblr/ladyxgaga

3. She gyrates while wearing a handsy bra.

Lady gaga applauseTumblr/artpopist

4. An 80’s-styled horse rises from an oversized top hat.

Lady gaga applause unicorn horse tailTumblr/nocoffeeplease

5. The ghastly Gaga pictured on album artwork comes to life in the video.

Lady gaga applause album artTumblr/nocoffeeplease

The “ARTPOP” album drops November 11.

Watch the full spectacle below:

