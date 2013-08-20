The 5 Most Cringeworthy Moments In Lady Gaga's New 'Applause' Music Video

Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated music video “Applause” debuted Monday morning, and the Mother Monster proved she hasn’t run out of tricks.

It’s one spectacle after another: writhing on the floor in a seashell bra, dancing in a bird cage, and walking down an aisle with a third leg.

Here are the 5 most shocking moments in GIFs:

1. Wearing “Dr. Caligari”-style costume, the princess of pop catches a knife in her mouth.

2. Her head morphs onto a black swan or goose’s body.

3. She gyrates while wearing a handsy bra.

4. An 80’s-styled horse rises from an oversized top hat.

5. The ghastly Gaga pictured on album artwork comes to life in the video.

The “ARTPOP” album drops November 11.

Watch the full spectacle below:

