BEWARE FOX NEWS? Male Viewers Retain Less Information When Watching Sexy Female News Anchors

You’ll never believe this.



Actually, yes, you will.

A study has come out by two Indiana University researchers that shows that, for male viewers, “emphasis on the sexual attractiveness of female news anchors distracts from memory formation for news content.”

No!

The researchers conducted an experiment where the same female anchor delivered a news segment, either in a tight-fitting outfit with make-up and jewelry, or in a simple, shapeless outfit.

Results indicated that male viewers recalled significantly more information watching the “unsexualized anchor” deliver news than the “sexualized” version.

It can’t be!

Meanwhile, the more surprising result was that for women the opposite was actually true — women recalled more information from the “sexualized” female anchor than the “unsexualized” one. This effect, however, was far less pronounced.

