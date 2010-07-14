Shocking Footage Of Nationalist Riot In Northern Ireland

Nationalist protestors rioted through the night in Belfast, destroying property and injuring 82 police officers, according to the AP. The riots began during Monday’s annual parade by the British Protestant majority.



After all austerity strikes and riots this spring in Europe, it’s something of a relief to see the Northern Irish focus on the centuries-old conflict, rather than their own GDP-killing budget cuts.

The AP photo on the right shows a protestor in front of a torched car.

The video below shows security camera footage of a massive brawl between protestors and police:



