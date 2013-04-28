From the Amazon arrow to the Starbucks mermaid, here are the 15 most drastic logo changes in branding history

Apple Apple’s 1977 logo overhaul.

Most logos change little by little, but some logos undergo huge transformations.

There are logos that have been deliberately untouched, like Coca-Cola’s.

Then there are brands that have constantly changed their look, from Pepsi to Microsoft Windows to Starbucks.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most logo changes by big brands are subtle.

Think Coca-Cola – since the 1880s, its logo design has barely evolved. The Coca-Cola logo is ubiquitous and consistent, and it pays off: Coca-Cola is widely regarded as the most recognised brand worldwide.

Some, however, are so drastic that they look as if they have been created for completely different companies.

It can be risky to redesign a major logo, but many big brands are still willing to take the plunge. It doesn’t always end well. Clothing retailer Gap, for example, changed its logo in 2010, then reverted back to the old design just days after serious customer backlash.

Here are the most drastic logo redesigns in brand history.

IBM

IBM

When it came to design, the latter half of the 20th century marked a time of simplification. IBM’s logo evolution reflects this trend – its current design dates back to 1972. It’s meant to evoke “speed and dynamism,” according to IBM’s website.

Pepsi

Pepsi

Pepsi represents the path that many brands have taken – phasing out lettering entirely until all that remains in a logo is the symbol itself.

Pepsi’s first logo is illustrative of the design emphasis of the late 19th century. The more intricate a design, the better. In 1962, Pepsi introduced its sans serif logo that eventually inspired its current redesign.

Volkswagen

VW

Adolf Hitler is often credited for designing an early version of the iconic VW Beetle. The pre-WWII logo for the car manufacturer bears Hitler’s influence as well, a swastika-like symbol clearly outlining the letters.

VW dropped the shape in 1939 for a cleaner design that resembled teeth on a gear. That design eventually became today’s button-like logo. The blue colour wasn’t added until 1967, and Volkswagen has barely changed its look since.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon’s original logo attempted to incorporate a river into the letter “A,” but only succeeded in making a shape that looks like neither.

“That river would have never conveyed a personality,” Claudine Jaenichen, an information design professor at Chapman University, told Marketplace.

Today’s logo is more legible, and even includes an Easter egg – the arrow points from “A” to “z” to illustrate that the e-commerce giant has everything consumers need.

Windows

Microsoft

Microsoft has changed its Windows operating system logo about as often as they have issued new versions of it. One of the first versions was Windows NT 3.5x, released in 1994 (pictured above).

Rather than undergoing one drastic logo change, Windows went through several, which culminated in the ultra-minimalist 2012 design for Windows 8.

Starbucks

Starbucks

The Starbucks logo went through some small but deliberate changes over 40 years to get to its present state.

According to the Starbucks website, the seafaring theme was based on a Norse woodcut of a siren spreading her tails. Over time, Starbucks covered up the siren’s breasts, then her tail, then did away with all wording in the logo in 2011.

Audi

Audi

Granted, Audiwerke was only one of four companies that came to make up the Audi we know today. But given that it’s the namesake of the current company, its logo stands in stark contrast to the minimalist ring design, which was first introduced in 1932 and brought back in 1985.

American Airlines

American Airlines

The original American Airlines logo featured an eagle flying between the company’s initials. American Airlines unveiled its current logo in 2013, after a merger with US Airways.

The change came after 45 years of its previous logo, a straight-edge version of its iconic eagle placed above two Helvetica “A”s.

FedEx

FedEx

In 1994, FedEx was in need of a rebranding. They shortened the company name from Federal Express, and at the same time changed their logo, which features a hidden arrow within the “Ex.”

The new logo’s designer, Lindon Leader, was immediately celebrated for the award-winning design.

Apple

Apple

Apple’s original logo, co-designed by Steve Jobs, depicted Sir Isaac Newton seconds away from revelation. It was complex to the point of being hard to look at, hence a quick switch, in 1976, to the rainbow apple, which has barely changed since.

Shell

Shell

Royal Dutch Shell’s logo hasn’t changed in substance over time, but there are miles between today’s design and the original.

In 1941, Shell introduced its red and yellow colour scheme mainly for their gas stations, which were meant to attract drivers’ eyes on the road. Its current logo dates back to 1999.

Nokia

Nokia

Nokia’s first logo dates back to the company’s origins as a Finnish industrial powerhouse. However, as times changed, Nokia’s logo needed to modernise. It went through a number of changes, including a red triangle with small red lettering, and a black ring with white lettering.

The bold blue letters in today’s logo weren’t introduced until 1998.

Fiat

Fiat

Fiat’s bold logo evolution has been marked by many drastic redesigns. The original 1898 logo gave way to a bolder, clearer image with “FIAT” printed in gold. In the 1990s, however, the letters were scrapped in favour of diagonal stripes.

Today’s logo is remarkably similar to the one Fiat used from 1959 to 1965.

Mazda

Mazda

Mazda’s original logo, like Pepsi’s, is letter-oriented. The switch to the “M” logo occurred in 1997, after Mazda tried three different symbols before it. Each one was completely different from the last, but in the last two decades, Mazda has kept its look constant.

Kodak

Kodak

Compared with its contemporaries, Kodak’s earliest logo design was ahead of its time, due to its clean lines and sans serif lettering.

In 1935, Kodak introduced its red and yellow colour scheme, and hasn’t deviated from it since, despite a number of rebrandings.

Dominic Green contributed to a earlier version of this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.