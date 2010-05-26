Uncovered BP Memo Shows How Company Placed A Pricetag On Human Life

See full size at DailyBeast.Com

A memo discovered by The Daily Beast shows that BP blithely chose cost over safety for workers.The memo, which was sent in 2002, describes plant construction in terms of the Three Little Pigs fable. BP concluded that a brick home presented a better cost-value ratio than a blast resistant home.



A BP spokesperson said to The Daily Beast that the company has

“fundamentally changed the culture of BP” since a rig explosion in 2005.

For Deepwater survivors who have held off on suing their employer, this shocking memo could be a turning point. Bloodhound oil rig prosecutor Tony Buzbee said yesterday “Many of these men that work for Transocean [and BP] are very loyal.” How now?

Disclosure: The author owns shares in BP and Transocean.

