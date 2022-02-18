The surprising real-life age differences between 14 famous movie pairs

Alan Rickman was three years older than Jim Broadbent, even though he was supposed to have been his student in the “Harry Potter” films.

Alan Rickman was 63 when “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” premiered, and Jim Broadbent was 60.

Severus Snape and Horace Slughorn are colleagues in the sixth installment of the series, so it might not seem off that the actors who played them were only three years apart.

However, in “Harry Potter” canon, Slughorn was Snape’s Potions professor when he was a student at Hogwarts — which makes the fact that Rickman was older a little more alarming.