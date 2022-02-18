The surprising real-life age differences between 14 famous movie pairs

Some iconic movies have vast and sometimes shocking age gaps between cast members.
“Love Actually” actors Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are only five years apart.
Lee Pace played Orlando Bloom’s father in “The Hobbit” series, but Pace is only two years older.
Alan Rickman was three years older than Jim Broadbent, even though he was supposed to have been his student in the “Harry Potter” films.
Alan Rickman was 63 when “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” premiered, and Jim Broadbent was 60.
Severus Snape and Horace Slughorn are colleagues in the sixth installment of the series, so it might not seem off that the actors who played them were only three years apart.
However, in “Harry Potter” canon, Slughorn was Snape’s Potions professor when he was a student at Hogwarts — which makes the fact that Rickman was older a little more alarming.
Kristen Wilson is just nine years older than Tia and Tamera Mowry, but she played their mom in “Twitches.”
In 2005, Tia and Tamera Mowry played twin witches in the Disney Channel original movie “Twitches,” and actress Kristen Wilson played their mother — even though in real life, she’s only nine years older than the twins.
Tia and Tamera were both 27 when they played 21-year-olds in the film, and Wilson was 36.
Will Ferrell and Pierce Brosnan are only 14 years apart, but they played father and son in “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”
In the Netflix-original musical comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” Will Ferrell starred as Icelandic singer-songwriter Lars Erickssong.
Pierce Brosnan played Lars’ father, Erick, in the film, but in real-life Brosnan isn’t that much older than Ferrell.
When the film was released in June 2020, Brosnan was 67 and Ferrell was 52 (soon to be turning 53).
Drew Seeley and Selena Gomez are 10 years apart, but they both played high schoolers in “Another Cinderella Story.”