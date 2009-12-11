Shocker: Washington DC Got More Stimulus Money Per Capita Than Any State In The Union

John Carney
capitolhill night tbi

The nation’s capital gets more stimulus spending than any state in the union.

Washington, DC got $5,276.84 of stimulus spending for every person living there. That is more than twice as much as the next biggest winner, Alaska, which got $2,147.27. And it dwarfs the amount received by Michigan, which has the country’s highest unemployment rate–15%–but got only $912.45 per person.

The do gooders at ProPublica put together a comprehensive list of stimulus spending – from national projects all the way down to the county level. There’s a lot to take in. But our first look reveals a startling self-dealing on the part of politicians.

