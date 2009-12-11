Shocker: Washington DC Got More Stimulus Money Per Capita Than Any State In The Union

The nation’s capital gets more stimulus spending than any state in the union.



Washington, DC got $5,276.84 of stimulus spending for every person living there. That is more than twice as much as the next biggest winner, Alaska, which got $2,147.27. And it dwarfs the amount received by Michigan, which has the country’s highest unemployment rate–15%–but got only $912.45 per person.

The do gooders at ProPublica put together a comprehensive list of stimulus spending – from national projects all the way down to the county level. There’s a lot to take in. But our first look reveals a startling self-dealing on the part of politicians.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.