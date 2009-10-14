SHOCKER: Treasury Officials Made $$$$ Working In Private Sector

Tim Geithner has always been a public-sector, bureacracy man, but the rest of is office isn’t filled with choirboys.



Bloomberg is trumpeting the fact that many of his aides at one point made beacoup bucks working in the private sector. We’ll give you a second to let that sink in.

So, who made what?

Advisor Gene Sperling made over $800,000 from Goldman Sachs (GS), plus more than $100,000 giving speeches to other financial companies, including Stanford Financial.

Lee Sachs made $3 million from Mariner Investment Group, a hedge fund.

Counselor Lee Lewis was formerly a chief economist at Citigroup.

Chief of Staff Mark Patterson was a lobbyist at Goldman Sachs.

Deputy Assistant Matthew Kabaker was formerly at Blackstone Group.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.