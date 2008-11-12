Shocker! There Are Influential Women Still Working In Finance

The Wall Street Journal‘s annual list of 50 women to watch is out, and a number of financial hotshots are on it, proving that despite the departures of Zoe Cruz, Sallie Krawcheck, and Erin Callan, powerful women on Wall Street still exist. Here are this year’s 13 financial femme fatales:



WSJ:

1. Sheila Bair, Chairman of FDIC

3. Barbara Desoer, President of Mortgage, Home Equity and Insurance Services at Bank of America

4. Xiaolian Hu, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China

5. Christine Lagarde, Finance Minister of France

10. Laura Tyson, Professor of Business and Public Policy at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley

12. Clara Furse, Chief Executive of the London Stock Exchange

17. Terri Dial, Global Head of Consumer Strategy at Citigroup

26. Ruth Porat, Global Head of the Financial Institutions Group at Morgan Stanley

35. Pamela Daley, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development at General Electric

37. Gail Kelly, Chief Executive and Managing Director of Westpac Banking Corp.

38. Mellody Hobson, President of Ariel Investments

39. Meredith Whitney, Managing Director of Oppenheimer & Co.

44. Emma Marcegaglia, President of Confindustria

