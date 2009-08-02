Shocker: Someone's Not Making Money On Twitter

What do you do when you want to write a story about Twitter, but you’ve exhausted all of the stories about how people are taking advantage of the red-hot service?



You switch to the opposite.

You write about how people aren’t able to take advantage of it. Hence The Journal reports that financial advisors haven’t found Twitter to be a road to riches.

Droves of financial advisers who flocked to the micro-blogging site as a route to new clients haven’t gotten the results they wanted. Others are confronting a host of compliance issues around what advisers can say in such a public arena.

“Twitter seems to be just a bunch of noise, and the type of clientele we want to attract – the typically older, high-net-worth investor – is not going to find me on Twitter,” said Fred Dent, a financial adviser at Raymond James Financial Services Inc. in Mclean, Va., who goes by @dentfred on Twitter.

We’re curious: whoe else isn’t finding Twitter to be wildly helpful? Undertakers? Insurance brokers? Caddies? The possibilities for this kind of story are endless.

