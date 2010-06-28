SHOCKER: Scott Brown Could Still Kill The Financial Reform Bill

When Scott Brown was elected in a special Massachusetts election earlier this year, it was presumed that he’d kill healthcare reform.



He didn’t.

But maybe he won’t go down as a total irrelevancy.

Reuters is reporting that although Brown voted for financial reform in the Senate, he may not be able to support the compromise conference measure that was approved in the early hours of Friday, depriving the Democrats of a crucial 60th vote.

Why?

Apparently he’s upset about a series of taxes that were pushed into the bill in the late moments of negotiations.

Stay tuned.

And see here for a quick guide to The Dodd-Frank Act.

(via @carney)

