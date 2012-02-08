SHOCKER: Romney, Gingrich Blast California Gay Marriage Ruling

Shortly after the 9th Circuit Court ruled that California’s ban against gay marriage was unconstitutional, Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich came out and criticised the verdict.



Here’s what Romney had to say:

“Today, unelected judges cast aside the will of the people of California who voted to protect traditional marriage. This decision does not end this fight, and I expect it to go to the Supreme Court. That prospect underscores the vital importance of this election and the movement to preserve our values. I believe marriage is between a man and a woman and, as president, I will protect traditional marriage and appoint judges who interpret the Constitution as it is written and not according to their own politics and prejudices.”

And Gingrich tweeted the following:

The ruling does not lift the stay so gay marriages will not be taking place in California just yet, and a Supreme Court case seemse inevitable.

