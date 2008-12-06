No One Wants To Live In Apartment Where Heath Ledger Died

It used to be a joke about people combing the obituaries to look for New York apartments, but now brokers are having trouble selling dead people’s homes. Either that or the idea of living in the same place where Heath Ledger accidentally overdosed last winter was simply too creepy. The $26,000 a month rental fee probably didn’t help much either.



Regardless, the apartment has been taken off the market.

NY Post: The rental listing of the SoHo apartment where Heath Ledger accidentally overdosed has been pulled without a taker willing to cough up $26,000 per month. The Post’s Braden Keil reports the three-bedroom loft at 419 Broome St., which was officially relisted in late July after Ledger died there last January, couldn’t attract a tenant – most likely because of its spooky provenance and a cooling high-end rental market. A Corcoran Group source would only say the 4,400-square-foot pad is “temporarily off the market.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.