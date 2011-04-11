SHOCKER: It's A Monday, And Stocks Aren't Heading Higher

Unbelievable.



It’s a Monday, and stocks aren’t heading higher. In fact, there’s a general negative tone across the board.

Japan fell 0.5% (and that was before this latest earthquake), European futures are down, and US futures are basically flat. It’s OK, there’s still time before the open for some big merger to be announced and set everything right.

Only one thing had a hugely bullish night. Silver.

It briefly kissed $42.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.