Shocker In Assange Case: Swedish Interrogator Was A Personal Friend Of An Accuser

As Julian Assange continues to appeal his extradition to Sweden, it seems possible that this will further taint the charges against him.



The Swedish newspaper Expressen is reporting that a prime interrogator in the case is personal friends with one of the women bringing rape charges against the Wikileaks founder.

They originally met in April 2009.

Here’s the nut:

Already sixteen months before Julian Assange came to Sweden, invited by the woman who later reported him, the police interrogator and the woman had open correspondence through the internet.

The police interrogator in April 2009 quoted a blog contribution that the Assange-woman had written about white men “who take the right to decide what is not abusive”. The police interrogator establishes that her party friend “puts her finger on the bottom line and speaks out”.

The Assange-woman answered by leaving a personal greeting on the blog of the police interrogator:

“Hello! Thanks for the compliment. And like you say, white men must always defend the right to use abusive words. Then they of course deny that these very words are part of a system that keeps their group at the top of the social ladder”.

Sixteen months later the female police officer, as interrogator in the Assange investigation, would play an important role when the duty prosecutor ordered the arrest of the Wikileaks-founder, suspected of rape and sexual molestation.

The female police officer had just started her shift at the Klara police station in central Stockholm when the two women showed up. It was on the afternoon of August 20. Just sixteen hours later Expressens scoop of the arrest order against Julian Assange became worldwide news.

