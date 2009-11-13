SHOCKER: Galleon Employees Getting Generous Bonuses and Severance

Maybe it’s not so bad to work for a hedge fund shut down due to criminal insider trader allegations.



Teri Buhl reports for DealBreaker:

While it’s not yet clear how investors will fare, we’re told that Raj-Raj is taking care of his employees. The Galleon team will be paid bonuses based on the fund performance at the date of shutdown, plus two months severance, plus benefits. A Galleon spokesman confirmed the plan but declined to comment further.

A top New York-based hedge fund manager told us, “For a fund that’s shutting down, that’s very generous.”

