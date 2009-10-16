SHOCKER: Balloon Boy Was A Hoax!

In a shocking turn of events, it seems that the “Balllon Boy” Falcon Heene just admited that the entire thing as a fraud.



The little boy who everyone thought was trapped in a flyaway homemade flying saucer was on Larry King Live tonight with his family. When host Wolf Blitzer asked why Falcon didn’t come out of his hiding place when he heard his parents calling his name, the six-year-old answered “You guys said, that, um, we did this for the show.”

Wow.





(via Animal NY)

