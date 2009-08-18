SHOCKER: Apple Tries To Block Semi-Negative Steve Jobs Profile From Being Written

- SHOCKER: Apple PR tries to block semi-negative Times of London Steve Jobs profile [Times of London]
- UStream sued over live-streaming boxing match [NewTeeVee]
- CBS, Amazon already interested in Gdgt, the new gadget site by ex-Engadget dudes Peter Rojas and Ryan Block [TechCrunch]
- Is this an Android-powered iPod touch? [Pocketables]
- Short URL service Tr.im can’t sell, going open-source [Tr.im blog]
- Apple’s massive new datacenter hints at cloud computing [Cult of Mac]
- Comcast hoarding cash: Going after Viacom or Time Warner? [Reuters]
- Palm’s next WebOS phone delayed until 2010? [AllThingsD]
- Salon lays off 20% of staff [Gawker]
