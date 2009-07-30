SHOCKER: Apple Not Very Nice To Its Partners

Apple (AAPL) — likely at the urging of AT&T (T), its iPhone carrier partner — decided to yank all Google Voice-related apps from the iPhone App Store this week, and formally rejected Google’s (GOOG) app for the Internet phone service.



So you’d expect the company to at least offer some of the apps’ makers — its business partners — an explanation, right? Keep dreaming.

As this paraphrased conversation between app developer Riverturn and some Apple employee named Richard shows, Apple is not very helpful to partners it no longer cares about. Here’s a bit:

Me: “Is there something we can change or alter in order to regain compliance and get back in the Store?”

Richard: “I can’t say.”

Me: “Well if we can’t figure out the issue then how will we know whether to resubmit the app. And how will we know whether to invest in any other development efforts? Future apps could be impacted.”

Richard: “I can’t help you with that”

Me: “So how do we know whether it is still viable for us to consider Apple a partner if this is how the scenario plays out. If you were in my shoes would you continue to invest blood, sweat, tears and money in something that can be killed off at any moment without your say so?”

Richard: “I understand your point but I can’t help you with that.”

Me: “Surely someone there at Apple asked you to make this phone call. Can I speak with that person about this?”

Richard: “I am the only one you can speak with on this subject.”

Not very nice, but not surprising, either.

And given how niche Google Voice is — let alone an indie iPhone app supporting Google Voice — this will have no effect whatsoever on Apple’s business.

Read the whole conversation with more context here. (Via Daring Fireball.)

