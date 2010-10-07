Shocker: AOL Re-Org favours Non-Googlers As Ned Brody Wins Big

There’s just been another coup in the executive suite at AOL – and this one’s an upset.



Tim Armstrong just promoted a pair of non-Googlers to fancy new jobs.

The biggest winner is a guy named Ned Brody – now the boss of all sales and media. Put more officially, he’s “COO of Media, Advertising and Commerce and President of Paid Services.”

In an upset, the promotion vaults Ned, an ex-Time Warner guy, into parity with (some say past) two ex-Googlers – Jeff Levick in sales and David Eun in audience development and media.

(We understand Jeff and David fought hard for and won the right to keep reporting to Tim, not Ned.)

In another win for non-Googlers, Tim’s made it so all product launches going to more than 1 million consumers will need to be approved by Matte Scheinker, an ex-Yahoo who leads AOL’s Consumer Experiences Group.

Is the era of the “Vs” over?

When Tim first joined AOL, he brought in people he could trust – people he knew, usually ex-Googlers.

But the people you can trust may or may not also be the most talented people you could find to do the job.

Maybe they are an old timer, or an ex-Yahoo? AOL hopes so.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.