Shocker: AOL Has Just 1,000 Advertisers (Yahoo Has "Several Hundred Thousand")

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong held court with Wall Street analysts yesterday.

Reading RBC Capital Markets’ report on the meeting, we learned:

Tim is taking an “underpromise, overdeliver” approach to turning around AOL.

Subscribers only account for about 20% of unique visitors to AOL’s web sites. (Though they account for a much larger portion of pageviews.)

AOL isn’t holding out much hope for a more favourable, renegotiated search deal with Google.

AOL has “fewer than 1,000” advertiser relationships. This is very low. Yahoo has relationships with “several hundred thousand.” Though only 10,000 advertisers matter in display.

Don’t miss: What Wall Street Thinks Of AOL And Tim Armstrong

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.