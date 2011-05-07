RIM Wasn't Lying: Android Apps Actually Look Pretty Good On The PlayBook

One trick RIM had up its sleeve when it announced the PlayBook was to provide support for Android apps, but we were sceptical of how the apps would actually perform.



See below for a video.

The feature has not yet been released to PlayBook users, but should be available this summer.

RIM just published a new video from their recent Blackberry World conference displaying some Android apps running close-to natively on the PlayBook. And they actually look pretty decent.

RIM didn’t demo any graphics-intensive apps whatsoever, but the apps he did demo were very responsive and looked like native PlayBook apps.

Android apps will be available to download through the Blackberry App World some time this summer.

One more detail worth noting: the four navigation buttons on the bottom area of every Android phone have been mapped to gestures for the PlayBook.

See below for the video of the Android “app player” in action:

