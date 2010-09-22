Shocker: Andrew Cuomo In Huge Trouble Against Tea Party Candidate In NY Governor's Race

Here’s a potential political earthquake to watch for.



New York AG Andrew Cuomo is only up by 6 points against Tea Partier Carl Paladino in the race for New York Governor, according to a just-out Quinnipiac Poll (via Larry McDonald).

This is a razor thin lead in a year when the GOP are expected to swam the polls and Democrats are expected to stay at home and sulk and watch whatever is on TV on Tuesday nights.

Cuomo has been preparing for this job for ages, modelling himself as a Spitzer-esque activist AG. He expected have a cakewalk against Rick Lazio, who himself was stunned by Paladino.

