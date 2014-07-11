Shock Top Makes Talking Six Packs And Beer Taps For A New Campaign [THE BRIEF]

Shock Top Brewing Co. created a talking six-pack and a talking beer tap that sweet talks women and taunts men in the best way possible. The “It speaks for itself” campaign utilizes the talking mascot and a hidden camera to capture people’s reactions and interactions with the orange wedge. Take a look at all of the ads here.

ABC hired Mike Dean to take on the role of the company’s first head of “programmatic and data-driver ad sales strategy,” according to Ad Age. Dean comes from Videology, an online video ad organisation.

Adweek argues that Pop Secret may have just made the worst commercial of the year, calling it a weird, “seizure-inducing nightclub for corn.”

Proctor & Gamble will go back to advertising for the incontinence business after realising a potential to succeed in the category. Agency Spy reports that as the massive baby boomer generation gets older, there will be a higher demand for products like Always Discreet and Always Envive.

PR Newser looks at the recent Crumbs Bake Shop news and suggests that the company did not fold because it only sold cupcakes. They argue that people still love eating cupcakes, but feel the bakery is (probably) folding because the company didn’t create a fun atmosphere for customers and didn’t successfully brand the company.

A new study from Contently shows that readers don’t trust sponsored content on websites. According to its reports, when people come across these kinds of posts the feel that the website they are on loses credibility.

Dove brings interactive ads to shopping malls in the UK that can detect the dominant colour in your outfit. The poster will then show an image of someone wearing a similar colour as you for its “100 Colours” campaign, which is working to prove that the company’s deodorant will not stain or rub off on clothes.

A Dutch agency, Just, launched a “99 Days of Freedom” campaign following Facebook‘s secret experiment. The campaign asks people to rid themselves of Facebook for 99 days. Through the campaign, the agency will conduct a study to find out how happy (or not happy) people are without Facebook accounts.

