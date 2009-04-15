SHOCK: Recession Causes US Open Golf Tickets To Go Unsold

Talk about a sign of the times. The USGA hasn’t sold out corporate tickets for this Summer’s US Open. This letter was just sent out:



Dear Member:

Last August, the USGA received thousands of requests for tickets to the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage State Park and a random drawing was conducted resulting in a sell-out of our Championship round tickets. However, due to the general business climate, the response to our corporate hospitality sales was less than expected and our allotment of corporate tickets was not fully utilized. Therefore, the USGA has decided to make the remaining portion of these tickets available for sale. As a member of the Women’s Metropolitan Golf Association you are being given a special opportunity to purchase weekly or daily Grounds tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis while quantities remain.

(photo via Photo by Stephen Szurlej/Golf Digest)

