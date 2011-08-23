SHOCK POLL: Obama Tied With Romney, Perry, Paul

A new poll from Gallup shows President Barack Obama tied with Mitt Romney, Rick Perry, and Ron Paul in a head-to-head race.



While Obama has trailed the “generic Republican” in previous polls, this is the first time he has trailed a specific GOP contender.

The three Republican candidates poll within the margin of error among registered voters, while Romney and Paul lead among a sample of those eligible to vote.

Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, leads Obama 48-46 and 46-47 respectively, with Texas Gov. Rick Perry at 47-47 and 48-44, and Texas Rep. Ron Paul at 45-47 and 44-45. The margin of error was ±4 per cent.

Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann polls not far behind Obama in a head-to-head match-up — trailing 48-44 among registered voters, and 48-43 among eligible voters.

A steady 85% of Democrats would back Obama for another term, while among Republicans, 91% would vote for Romney, 92% for Perry, 86% for Bachmann, and just 82% for Paul. Independents are split between Obama and the other candidates — save for Bachmann, who would draw 42 per cent of unaffiliated voters.

Photo: Gallup

Update: Corrected Romney eligible voter result. Was reversed.

