SHOCK POLL: Herman Cain Leads GOP Nationally

Photo: FreedomsLighthouse via YouTube

Businessman Herman Cain has risen to the top of a national poll of Republican primary voters, upending the GOP field yet again this cycle.Cain has the support of 30 per cent of Republicans in the Public Policy Polling survey, trailed by Mitt Romney at 22 per cent, Newt Gingrich at 15 per cent, and Rick Perry at 14 per cent. Cain is also the second choice of 24 per cent of those polled — the highest of any candidate.



In a two-person race, Romney would lead Perry 48-38, Cain would lead Romney 48-36, and Cain would destroy Perry 55-27.

The poll was conducted before last night’s Washington Post-Bloomberg debate, in which Cain alienated some members of the tea party (his largest constituency) by saying he admired Alan Greenspan’s leadership of the Federal Reserve.

PPP has a checkered history with polling — and this poll has a VERY large 4.5 per cent margin of error — so don’t read too much into this just yet.

Photo: PPP Poll

