SHOCK POLL: Cain 43%, Obama 41%

A new Rasmussen poll has Herman Cain in a statistical tie with President Barack Obama in a general election matchup.



Cain leads 43 per cent to 41 per cent — within the 3 per cent margin of error. Cain trailed Obama by three percentage points last week, and by five just two weeks ago.

It’s important not to read too much into this poll — since, as FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver has extensively chronicled, Rasmussen polls are not the most accurate in general election matchups.

