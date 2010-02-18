Economist Calls For The IMF To Come In And Save The UK

Economist Irwin Steltzer is calling on UK Conservative Party leader David Cameron to bring in the IMF to save the UK from its fiscal mess.



The Bloomberg story cites the economist as saying that if Cameron’s Conservatives win the Parliamentary elections in a couple months time he should blame Gordon Brown for the debt and run to the IMF.

Steltzer cites the potential “Shock, horror,” state of UK finances that could effect its credit rating and standing in international debt markets as a cause for this move.

It wouldn’t be the first time the UK went to the IMF with arms open. In 1976 Denis Healey as Chancellor of the Exchequer sought an emergency loan from the IMF for the UK.

